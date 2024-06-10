2 men dead in separate shootings in Newport News on Sunday, police say

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police in Newport News are investigating after two men died in two separate shootings on Sunday.

Just before 9:40 p.m., police said officers were called to Pilot House Drive where they found a man who had been shot. He died at the hospital.

Earlier in the evening, around 5:30, police said they were called to a double shooting off North Trellis Court, near Warwick Boulevard. They found two men who had been shot. One had non-life-threatening injuries while the second man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities are still investigating both cases, and they did not have any immediate suspect information.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.