Shooting near Norfolk's Booker T. Washington High School leaves man dead

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting in Norfolk Sunday night.

A post from Norfolk police on social media said the incident happened around 10 p.m. in the 1600 block of Madison Avenue, near Park Avenue and Virginia Beach Boulevard.

This is in a neighborhood near Booker T. Washington High School.

Police said a man died from his injuries at the scene, though his name was not immediately released.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on what happened to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.