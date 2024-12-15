Shooting on Fairview Street in Chesapeake leaves man dead

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is dead after a shooting in Chesapeake Sunday evening.

Just before 5 p.m., Chesapeake police said officers responded to a shooting in the 3100 block of Fairview Street. That's in the Horizons at Indian River apartment complex, between Berkley Avenue and Indian River Road, off Tatemstown Road.

Police said they found a man who had been shot. He died at the scene.

Police did not immediately release the victim's name.

The police department said their investigation is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.