1 dead in shooting on 35th St. in Newport News Saturday night

Leondra Head
Posted at 9:15 PM, Jan 27, 2024
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting in Newport News Saturday night, police said.

The Newport News Police Department said officers were called to the 1100 block of 35th Street just before 7:50 p.m.

Officers found a man suffering with a gunshot wound. He later died at the hospital.

The victim's name was not immediately released, and there was no suspect information.

Police said investigators were still searching the area for evidence.

Anyone with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

