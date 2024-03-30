28-year-old shot to death on Dale Dr.: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 28-year-old man on Friday night.

Just after 11 p.m., police were in the area of Dale Dr. for an unrelated call when they heard gunshots.

Officers rushed on foot to the 200 block of Dale Dr. in the Dale Homes neighborhood and found an adult male, now identified as 28-year-old Daniel Christian Rodgers, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics were called as officers attempted life-saving procedures, but Rodgers was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (757) 393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

