Case dismissed for woman charged in connection to deadly shooting of Portsmouth 10-year-old

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The one person who police have charged in connection to the shooting and death of 10-year-old Keontre Thornhill in Portsmouth had her case dismissed on Monday.

Keontre was killed at the end of April while in his home after he was hit by a stray bullet, police say.

Police say the bullet was the product of a fight that had broken out between two teenage girls in his neighborhood.

Shawnday Ross, 31, was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It's still unclear why Ross was charged and what her connection is to the shooting.

On Monday, reporters were asked to leave the courtroom during Ross' hearing due to two of the witnesses being under the age of 18.

In the lobby, both families in this case got into an argument that needed to be broken up by deputies.

The court was then in recess but reporters were never told when it would reconvene.

News 3 later found that Ross' charge had been dismissed.

Ross as she was leaving court on Monday

We tried speaking with Ross as she was leaving the courthouse about what happened.

She did not want to comment but was thankful for her family's support.

"I love them and you got to praise God. You all have a good day," Ross said.

News 3 also tried speaking with Kevina Thornhill, Keontre's mom, about what happened.

She said she was disappointed and wants to see justice for her son.

"Just know this is why crimes keep happening... this is why street justice always takes place because of matters like this," Thornhill said.

Thornhill said she was dissapointed after Monday's hearing and wants justice for her son.

Portsmouth police said no other arrests have been made and they are still looking to make contact with 26-year-old Cleon Banks.

If you know anything give the Crime Line a call at 1 (888) LOCK-U-UP.