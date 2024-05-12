Man, 46, killed in shooting on Wilcox Avenue in Portsmouth Saturday, police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An investigation is underway after a man died following a shooting in Portsmouth Saturday night.

Police said the call came in around 7:20 in the 1200 block of Wilcox Avenue. That's near Portsmouth Boulevard and Elm Avenue.

Officers said they found 46-year-old Antwain Lamont Terry with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

Police did not release any details about suspects or what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information should call police at 757-393-8536 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.