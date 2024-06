NORFOLK, Va. — One man is dead, another is injured following a shooting in Norfolk early Monday, according to police.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E Little Creek Road, according a post on the X platform.

Pedestrian dies after being struck by car in Norfolk

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, another sustained a non-life-threatening graze wound, police said.

Officers said they were alerted to the incident at around 1:25 a.m., and a suspect is in custody.