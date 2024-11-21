Currituck county woman arrested in connection to missing man

CURRITUCK COUNTY, N.C. — A Currituck county woman was arrested Wednesday in connection to the disappearance of 42-year-old Martrell Andre Lamar.

Ashley Walton, 35, was charged with concealment of a dead body and accessory after the fact to homicide.

Lamar had been missing since July 2, and News 3 reported his disappearance back in August.

News 3's Leondra Head spoke to Lamar's family in September and they believed Walton had something to do with his disappearance.

"He went missing on the second and they were on the bridge arguing and I heard her. They ran out of gas in her car. She was waiting for someone to pick her up. The detectives say they found out who picked her up but they haven’t told me any information about who it was," said Debra Freeman, Lamar's mother.

Freeman said the two had been dating and they were living together since March.

News 3 spoke to the Currituck County Sheriff’s Office which confirmed the two had been dating and were still dating at the time of Lamar's disappearance.

"Until I see a body or him again, I’m still praying and hoping for the best at this point because he wouldn’t leave," said Keanisha Harris, Lamar's sister to News 3's Leondra Head.

The sheriff's office said the Lamar has still not been found and the investigation into his disappearance is now being treated as a homicide.

Those with information are encouraged to call the VBPD Detective Bureau at 757-385-4101 or contact Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.