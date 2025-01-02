Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting on Virginia Beach Blvd.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — After a man allegedly shot and killed someone on Virginia Beach Boulevard Monday, VBPD officers say they were able find him with the help of license plate reader technology.

Jeremiah Quinones, a 22-year-old from Norfolk, was arrested and charged in connection to the deadly shooting. Police say it happened just after noon at a business in the 5400 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found Lequan Cherry, a 26-year-old from Norfolk, shot to death.

Police say they used a detailed description of the suspect and his vehicle to search a license plate reader database, which shows where the vehicle had previously been.

Norfolk police then found the vehicle in one of the spots identified by the database. They tried to pull Quinones over, but he drove away, police say.

After a brief police chase, Quinones was taken into custody in Virginia Beach.

Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said the technology helped law enforcement arrest the suspect less than an hour after the alleged murder.

“This case is a powerful example of how innovation, combined with dedicated law enforcement professionals, can deliver justice swiftly and enhance public safety..." Chief Neudigate said.

Quinones is charged with first-degree murder, malicious wounding, and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.