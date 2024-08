PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police responded to a call around 6:46 a.m. Wednesday and found an male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to officers.

The man was unresponsive upon arrival and pronounced dead on scene, says the PPD.

Officers identifed the man as 23-year-old Camry Diamonte Chisolm and his family was notified.

