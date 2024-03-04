14-year-old dies after February shooting on Youngs Mill Lane: NNPD

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 14-year-old boy has died after he was shot on Youngs Mill Lane on Feb. 27.
Just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 27, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Youngs Mill Lane in reference to a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a teen suffering from at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
On Mar. 1, at 11:54 p.m., the teen died from his injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.
