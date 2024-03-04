Watch Now
14-year-old dies after February shooting on Youngs Mill Lane: NNPD

Posted at 12:23 PM, Mar 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-04 12:27:43-05

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A 14-year-old boy has died after he was shot on Youngs Mill Lane on Feb. 27.

Just before 5 p.m. on Feb. 27, officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Youngs Mill Lane in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a teen suffering from at least one life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

On Mar. 1, at 11:54 p.m., the teen died from his injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

