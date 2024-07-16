19-year-old shot, killed in late-night Suffolk shooting; police investigating

SUFFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a late-night shooting in Suffolk on Monday, according to police.

Police say the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Litton Lane.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police added.

Police have identified the victim as 19-year-old Kyron Edwards from Suffolk.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Police encourage anyone with information to call Suffolk police at 1-888-562-5887 and select option 5. You can also leave a tip with the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.