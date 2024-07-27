Man shot and killed in Newport News: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va — Police say a man was shot and killed in Newport News Friday night.

A Shotspotter activation on Settlement Lane, near Warwick Boulevard and Atkinson Drive, alerted officers to the shooting, police said Saturday.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound at 11:52 p.m., and, according to police, he was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no suspect information.

If you have information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the non-emergency number at 757-247-2500. You can also provide information anonymously by calling the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at p3tips.com