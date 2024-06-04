Virginia Beach City Council to discuss ways to prevent youth violence in Level Green

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Could fun-filled activities combat youth gun violence? It's a question some families are asking after they tell us youth gun violence is getting out of hand.

On Tuesday, Virginia Beach city council members are expected to discuss ways to combat violence, starting with expanding a free program to help keep kids off the streets.

"I feel bad for the teenagers, they need something to do," said longtime Level Green resident Ann Nowelo.

Nowelo's concerns stem from several recent homicides in Hampton Roads, which sadly involved children and teens. This includes the shooting death of 16-year-old Jordan Williams who was killed near Level Green Park.

At the city council meeting, leaders are sitting down with the city manager to look into funding to expand Parks After Dark, specifically for Level Green. It's a free summer program to bring young people together in park spaces with hands-on activities to keep them in a safe space.

Families living in Level Green say they hope the council can find the funding.

"If we can give them a safe place to hang out and a safe place to play and the ability to have a good time, I think it will at least ease the tension that rises around here," said resident Julie House.

"When kids don't have anything to do, that's when they get into gangs and then the violence starts," said Louis Alterio.

Virginia Beach has seen fewer homicides in 2024 than this time last year. Five of the city's seven homicides this year have involved people under the age of 18, according to Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

News 3 will provide updates following Tuesday night's city council meeting.