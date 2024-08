SUFFOLK, Va — A woman was killed in a shooting on South 10th Street in Suffolk Wednesday morning, according to a public information officer.

Police were called to the scene on the 100 block of South 10th Street around 7 a.m. for an assist medic call, where they found a woman dead and a man seriously injured.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact the Crime Line at www.p3tips.com or on the Suffolk Police website.