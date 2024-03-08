Watch Now
Teen boy shot dead in Virginia Beach

Posted at 11:43 AM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 11:46:22-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting in Virginia Beach on Thursday evening, police said.

Police responded to calls of a gunshot victim on Almandine Avenue just after 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found the boy shot. He died at the scene.

The victim and two other teen boys were handling the gun when it discharged, police said.

A 16-year-old has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm, and shooting inside an occupied dwelling. A 15-year-old has been charged with obstructing justice.

