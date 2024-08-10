Watch Now
Hampton police ask for public's help after overnight homicide

HAMPTON, Va. – A man was killed overnight in Hampton, and police are asking for help from the public.

The Hampton Police Division says the fatal shooting happened in the 8500 block of Orcutt Avenue about 1:30 Saturday morning.

Officers found a man in the street. He was later pronounced dead by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue at the scene. Police have not yet released the man's identity.

Investigators are searching for any suspects and a motive.

Anyone with information s encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip at P3Tips.com. Crime Line callers remain anonymous and never appear in court. If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.00.

News 3 will update this story as we receive more information.

