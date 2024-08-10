Hampton police ask for public's help after overnight homicide

HAMPTON, Va. – A man was killed overnight in Hampton, and police are asking for help from the public.

The Hampton Police Division says the fatal shooting happened in the 8500 block of Orcutt Avenue about 1:30 Saturday morning.

Officers found a man in the street. He was later pronounced dead by members of the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue at the scene. Police have not yet released the man's identity.

Investigators are searching for any suspects and a motive.

