Riverside to review safety protocols after apparent murder-suicide in hospital room

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News is evaluating its safety protocols following an apparent murder-suicide on Sunday that left a husband and wife dead in a hospital room.

Sunday morning, shots rang out from a fourth floor patient room, where authorities discovered the bodies of a husband and wife.

The husband, a patient at the hospital, was apparently shot by his wife before she turned the gun on herself, police said.

“It’s not a call that I want to get, or anyone wants to get at 8 o’clock in the morning,” said Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew.

Officers and hospital staff responded quickly, and found the couple – a husband and wife in their 70s - dead inside the room.

Drew told News 3 on Sunday that it appears this was an act to relieve suffering, but they’re asking more questions to make sure.

“Everything we know at this point is there was no act of anger or violence toward staff or anyone else,” he said. “It was very isolated. It wasn’t in the elevator or hallway entrance. It was in one room.”

No one else was hurt and patient care was not impacted, according Chief Drew, who had been the only representative to give a statement — until Monday.

We followed up about this incident with Riverside, which replied with a statement to News 3:

“We’re deeply saddened by yesterday’s events," the statement reads. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted."

Guns are prohibited at Riverside, according to the health system’s code of conduct.

“No weapons of any kind are allowed, including firearms, knives, pepper spray and Tasers,” its policy reads.

There is, according to the Virginia Citizens Defense League, no explicit prohibition on carrying firearms in hospitals in Virginia law. Businesses and other private organizations have the right to bar weapons from their property.

“The health and safety of our team members, Riverside patients, and their loved ones is our primary focus," Riverside's statement continues. "We regularly review our safety protocols and procedures to ensure Riverside Health and its care facilities are safe places to heal and work. We will continue to review our safety protocols and make improvements to ensure the safety of those who work and choose Riverside for their care.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Hotline.

You can also call or text them at 988.