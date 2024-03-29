Police arrest man following Dudley Avenue fatal shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk have arrested a man they said shot and killed a woman on Dudley Avenue Wednesday.

On March 27, 2024, at around 10 p.m., officers said they responded to a home in the 600 block of Dudley Avenue for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a woman suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Norfolk Woman killed in late-night Ocean View shooting Madeline Miller

Jessica Ayers, 35, of Norfolk was taken to the hospital for her injuries where she later died.

Upon investigating, detectives said they charged Quinton D. Wade, 37, of Norfolk.

Wade is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.