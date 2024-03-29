Watch Now
Police arrest man following Dudley Avenue fatal shooting

Police in Norfolk have arrested a man they said shot and killed a woman on Dudley Avenue Wednesday.
Posted at 10:35 PM, Mar 28, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk have arrested a man they said shot and killed a woman on Dudley Avenue Wednesday.

On March 27, 2024, at around 10 p.m., officers said they responded to a home in the 600 block of Dudley Avenue for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a woman suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Jessica Ayers, 35, of Norfolk was taken to the hospital for her injuries where she later died.

Upon investigating, detectives said they charged Quinton D. Wade, 37, of Norfolk.

Wade is being held in Norfolk City Jail without bond.

