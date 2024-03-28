Watch Now
Woman seriously injured in late-night Ocean View shooting

Posted at 8:47 AM, Mar 28, 2024
NORFOLK, Va. — A woman is seriously injured following a late-night shooting in the Ocean View section of Norfolk.

The shooting happened along Dudley Ave. just before 10 p.m. on Wednesday, according to police. That's not far from Oceanair Elementary.

There, officers say they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to the hospital and may not survive, police say.

It's unclear what led to the violence, and police say they're actively investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on what happened is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

