Man dead following shooting at Kimball Terrace, Norfolk police investigating

NORFOLK, Va. — A man is dead following a shooting at Kimbal Terrace Tuesday, according to Norfolk police.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Kimball Terrace at around 10:15 a.m., according to a post on the X platform.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene, according to News 3 reporter Colter Anstaett.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip to the P3 Tips app.

This is a developing story, stay with News 3 for updates.