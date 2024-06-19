Man charged with murder following deadly shooting on Kimball Terrace

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested shortly after a deadly shooting on Kimball Terrace Tuesday, according to Norfolk police.

Michael Lewis Jr., 27, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm, police say.

The charges Lewis Jr. faces are in connection to a shooting that took the life of Bobby Hill, a 32-year-old man from Chesapeake, police say.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, police say they found Hill in the 3100 block of Kimball Terrace. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and did not survive, police added.

Hours later around 3 p.m., Norfolk police say they arrested Lewis Jr. in Suffolk.

Police haven't shared details on what led to the violence. We'll update this article once we learn more.