Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Man charged with murder following deadly shooting on Kimball Terrace

20240618_105438.jpg
Posted at 9:05 AM, Jun 19, 2024

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was arrested shortly after a deadly shooting on Kimball Terrace Tuesday, according to Norfolk police.

Michael Lewis Jr., 27, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm, police say.

WATCH: Man dead following shooting on Kimball Terrace

Man dead following shooting at Kimball Terrace, Norfolk police investigating

The charges Lewis Jr. faces are in connection to a shooting that took the life of Bobby Hill, a 32-year-old man from Chesapeake, police say.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, police say they found Hill in the 3100 block of Kimball Terrace. He was suffering from a gunshot wound and did not survive, police added.

WATCH: Rapper wanted by U.S. Marshals in 10-year-old Franklin boy's killing arrested

Rapper wanted by U.S. Marshals in 10-year-old Franklin boy's killing arrested

Hours later around 3 p.m., Norfolk police say they arrested Lewis Jr. in Suffolk.

Police haven't shared details on what led to the violence. We'll update this article once we learn more.

More crime stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Investigations

Following through: Dentist has license revoked twice