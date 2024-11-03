25-year-old man killed in late night shooting, Norfolk police say

NORFOLK, Va. - Police in Norfolk are investigating after they say a 25-year-old man was shot and killed on Curlew Drive late Saturday night.

According to police, just after 11:30 p.m., officers were called to Curlew Drive near Wellman Street for a shooting. That's just east of Military Highway.

Police say they found Rayvone Foster, 25, with life-threatening injuries and that he later died at the hospital.

Officers are still looking into who pulled the trigger and are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.