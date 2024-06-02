Man fatally shot, dropped off at Suffolk Fire Station: Police

SUFFOLK, Va. - Police in Suffolk are investigating after they say a man with a gunshot wound was dropped off at a city fire station, Saturday night.

Officers were called to Fire Station 3 on White Marsh Road around 9:30 p.m.

That's where police say a citizen dropped off 62-year-old Gary Lewis Boykins, who had been shot.

News 3 is told Medics pronounced Boykins dead at the scene.

Police say they later learned Boykins had been shot at a home on Old Dill Road.

Investigators have not released any suspect information. They're asking anyone with information to contact Suffolk Police or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.