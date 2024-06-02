Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNewport News

Actions

Four men shot in Newport News early Sunday: Police

Four men shot in Newport News early Sunday: Police
Police lights
Posted at 6:47 AM, Jun 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-06-02 07:28:05-04

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police in Newport News say four men are in the hospital following a shooting on Perish Avenue early Sunday morning.

One of the victims may not survive.

Police say they received a call for a shooting in the city's Chestnut neighborhood a little after 2 a.m.

Suffolk police investigate

Suffolk

Man fatally shot, dropped off at Suffolk Fire Station: Police

Anthony Sabella
6:57 AM, Jun 02, 2024

When officers arrived at the scene on Perish near 26th Street, they found four men with gunshot wounds.

According to police, they were taken to the hospital, where one of the men had life-threatening injuries. The other three are expected to survive, News 3 is told.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

More stories from Newport News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

On 3

St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway