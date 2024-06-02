Four men shot in Newport News early Sunday: Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police in Newport News say four men are in the hospital following a shooting on Perish Avenue early Sunday morning.

One of the victims may not survive.

Police say they received a call for a shooting in the city's Chestnut neighborhood a little after 2 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene on Perish near 26th Street, they found four men with gunshot wounds.

According to police, they were taken to the hospital, where one of the men had life-threatening injuries. The other three are expected to survive, News 3 is told.

Anyone with information is asked to call Newport News Police or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.