Virginia Beach man accused of killing his father

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the killing his father on Sunday, VBPD said Tuesday.

Seth Seitz, 25, has been charged in the death of Scott Seitz, 66, his father, in the 3000 block of Roebling Lane, according to VBPD.

On Sunday afternoon, VBPD arrived at the scene where they found Scott Seitz dead. After an initial investigation, Scott's son Seth was charged in the death.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

