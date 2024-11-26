Man dead after double shooting in Hampton, police say

HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division has launched a homicide investigation after a shooting in the 400 block of Newport News Avenue.

On Monday, Hampton Public Safety Communications were called in reference to a shooting at 5:12 p.m. Police say officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds inside two separate residences.

According to Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue, one man had serious injuries while the other man sustained non-life threatening injuries. Both of the men were taken to a local hospital. Officials say the man with life-threatening injuries died at the hospital.

Investigators believe the two men are neighbors and that they got into a verbal argument outside. According to police, the men started shooting at each other after the argument.

Members of the Hampton Police Major Crimes Unit are investigating what sparked the argument. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.