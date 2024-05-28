Teen girl who was shot to death outside Mt. Trashmore carnival was a Virginia Beach student

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed just outside the Mt. Trashmore Summer Carnival was a student in the Virginia Beach City Public Schools district, VBCPS confirmed to News 3.

On Tuesday—three days after the deadly shooting—a crisis support team and extra police presence were at school, according to VBCPS. It is unclear which Virginia Beach school she attended.

An 18-year-old man was also hurt in the shooting, police say. As of Monday, he remains in critical condition, police added.

Neither the deceased 15-year-old nor the 18-year-old in the hospital have been identified by police.

On Saturday night, a fight started at the carnival but was broken up by Virginia Beach sheriff's deputies, police say. The fight later continued in a parking lot off Edwin Drive, where someone fired a gun, police added. That's when the two teens were shot.

Police have not named a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip here.

