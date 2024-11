SUFFOLK, Va. — A man in Suffolk has died Monday as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to Suffolk police.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Cedar Street Monday evening around 7:20 p.m. after reports of gunshots in the area. Police found a man suffering gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

This is an active investigation and no new details are available at this time.