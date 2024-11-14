NN police make an arrest following homicide on Marshall Ave.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — An arrest has been made following the murder of a man on Marshall Avenue in Newport News last week, according to police.

Newport News Police Department says they have arrested and charged two people in connection to the death of Mahleik Barber, age 24. A 17-year-old juvenile was charged on Tuesday, November 12 with second -degree murder, malicious wounding, and several firearm offenses, according to police.

Additionally, 18-year-old Deandre Hunter of Newport News was charged Wednesday, November 13 with second-degree murder, malicious wounding, and several firearm offenses, according to Newport News police.

The shooting happened Friday night, November 1, in the 3700 block of Marshall Avenue. Police say officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on Marshall Avenue and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Technology continues to play a key role in fighting crime today. We are grateful for the city’s investment in these tools which assist our department,” Chief of Police Steve Drew said.