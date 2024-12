VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 17-year-old Chesapeake boy found shot in Virginia Beach on Monday night has died, VBPD said Tuesday.

The teen was found in the 5700 block of Schoolhouse Road just before 9 p.m. Monday, police said. He died at the hospital.

Police are investigating the incident, but no other details are currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the VBPD Detective Bureau at (757) 385-4101 or Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or P3Tips.com.