VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Level Green Boulevard.

Around 10:46 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the 1300 block of Level Green Blvd for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, they found one person dead from a gunshot wound.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

