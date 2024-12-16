Man's body found along Dismal Swamp Canal Trail in Chesapeake, police say

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An investigation is unfolding in Chesapeake after a body was found along the Dismal Swamp Canal Trail Sunday afternoon, police said.

According to a press release from Chesapeake police, officers were called to the 1200 block of George Washington Highway around 12:45 p.m. where a body was found at the shoreline near the park entrance.

Officers pulled a man's body from the water and saw it had several gunshot wounds, the release said.

Authorities said this is considered a homicide investigation, but there were no other details immediately available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.