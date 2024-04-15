Man dies after shooting on Suburban Parkway: Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say that a man was shot to death in the early hours of Monday morning.

Around 2 a.m., officers went to the 900 block of Suburban Parkway for a reported shooting, according to Portsmouth police. There, they found 33-year-old Wayne Morris with a fatal gunshot wound.

Police say that medics pronounced Morris dead at the scene.

Morris's family has been notified and the PPD says this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Portsmouth Police Investigation Bureau at 757–393–8536 or submit an anonymous tip to the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, **TIPS (**8477), the "P3 Tips" app or online. Crime Line tipsters are never asked to give their names or required to testify in court and if a caller's tip leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen drugs or property, the tipster may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.