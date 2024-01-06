Teen killed, man with life-threatening injuries after late night shooting on Schooner Trail: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that killed a teen and left a man with life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 5 around 11:11 p.m., Chesapeake police responded to the 4000 block of Schooner Trail in reference to an incident where they say two people were shot.

Police say a teen boy was pronounced dead at the scene and another man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

