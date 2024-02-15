One dead after shooting on Coliseum Crossing: Hampton police

HAMPTON, Va. — One man is dead after a shooting in Hampton Wednesday night.

Around 8:15p.m., officers responded to the 1st block of Coliseum Crossing after getting a call about the shooting, according to a Hampton PD post on the social media platform X.

HPD on scene of a shooting in the 1st block of Coliseum Crossing. 1 adult male deceased on scene. Call came in at approximately 8:15 pm — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) February 15, 2024

Police are on scene investigating.

