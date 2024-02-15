Watch Now
One dead after shooting on Coliseum Crossing: Hampton police

hampton police
Posted at 9:12 PM, Feb 14, 2024
HAMPTON, Va. — One man is dead after a shooting in Hampton Wednesday night.

Around 8:15p.m., officers responded to the 1st block of Coliseum Crossing after getting a call about the shooting, according to a Hampton PD post on the social media platform X.

Police are on scene investigating.

