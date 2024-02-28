Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityNorfolk

Actions

Man dies after shooting on Harbor Pointe Court in Norfolk

Norfolk Police
Chip Brierre
Norfolk Police
Posted at 10:03 AM, Feb 28, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-28 10:04:39-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake man is dead after a shooting in Norfolk. Now, police are asking the public for help in solving the case.

Top Stories: Wednesday, Feb. 28

Officers went to the 300 block of Harbor Pointe Court around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police. That’s the address for Harbor Pointe Apartments, on the east side of the Campostella Bridge.

Police say they found a man who had been shot and took him to the hospital with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital, police say.

The man has been identified by police as 25-year-old Denard Stephenson Jr. from Chesapeake.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to leave a tip with the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More crime stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News 3 Everyday Hero

Everyday Hero at VB Fishing Pier