Man dies after shooting on Harbor Pointe Court in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — A Chesapeake man is dead after a shooting in Norfolk. Now, police are asking the public for help in solving the case.

Officers went to the 300 block of Harbor Pointe Court around 8 p.m. on Tuesday, according to police. That’s the address for Harbor Pointe Apartments, on the east side of the Campostella Bridge.



Police say they found a man who had been shot and took him to the hospital with serious injuries. He later died at the hospital, police say.

The man has been identified by police as 25-year-old Denard Stephenson Jr. from Chesapeake.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to leave a tip with the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

