Man found shot to death on Fox Creek Court in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was found shot to death in Virginia Beach Monday morning, according to police.

Police said they found the man around 9:40 a.m. in the 600 block of Fox Creek Court. The man died at the scene, police say.

The location where police found the man is not far from Newtown Elementary School. The school was put on external lockdown for safety precautions but the incident did not affect them, police say. The lockdown is no longer in place.

Right now, it's unclear who shot the man, and police have no suspects in custody yet.

The man's death is being investigated by VBPD detectives, police say.