Man arrested in connection to deadly shooting on Fox Creek Court

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man was arrested Monday in connection to a shooting that happened earlier in the day on Fox Creek Court, according to police.

Javon Pollard, a 19-year-old from Portsmouth, is facing the following charges, police say: second-degree murder, unauthorized use of a firearm, attempted robbery and felony hit and run.

Watch related coverage: VB police looking for suspects who robbed woman at gunpoint in her car

VB Police looking for males who robbed woman at gunpoint in her car

Police say around 9:40 a.m., officers responded to an alert from ShotSpotter—a gun detection system that pinpoints exactly where a shot was fired—in the 600 block of Fox Creek Court. There, they found a man who had been shot.

The man died at the scene, police say. They identified him as 20-year-old Keshawn Woodhouse from Virginia Beach.

Police say after investigating, they learned that the suspect left in a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of Lynbrook Landing and Baker Road. Police then used Flock license plate reader cameras to track the vehicle to Portsmouth.

Once Pollard was identified as the suspect, VBPD and Portsmouth Police Department SWAT personnel arrested him less than 13 hours after the deadly shooting happened, police say.

Watch related coverage: Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting on Gilmerton Ave.

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting on Gilmerton Ave.

VBPD said the quick arrest was made possibly by technology and teamwork.

“This quick arrest is once again a testament to the incredible teamwork and dedication of your Virginia Beach Police Department," said Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate. "My thanks go out to our Homicide, Warrant Fugitive, and Special Investigations detectives, along with the assistance of Portsmouth PD, who were able to bring some timely closure to the family of Mr. Woodhouse.”

Pollard was also served with unrelated warrants from Newport News and Portsmouth.