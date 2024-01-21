Mother confirms 15-year-old son killed in overnight shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police say a juvenile male was killed after a shooting on North Street overnight on Sunday.

On Jan. 21 just after 2 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 500 block of North Street.

When officers were en route, police say the call was upgraded to a gunshot wound.

When crews arrived they found a juvenile male suffering from "an injury consistent with being shot," according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not confirmed the name or age of the victim, however, the mother of 15-year-old Shanarde Wilson reached out to News 3 and confirmed that he was the teen shot and killed in the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Portsmouth Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at (757) 393-8536 or 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

