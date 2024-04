VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A person was shot to death overnight in Virginia Beach, according to Virginia Beach police.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 700 block of Match Point Drive on Tuesday, police say. There, officials found someone with a gunshot wound, and they pronounced them dead at the scene.



Police did not share information on the person's identity and it's unclear what led to the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

WTKR/Wade Francom

