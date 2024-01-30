Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunitySuffolk

Actions

Woman found shot to death on Mill Lake Rd. in Suffolk

IMG_1478.jpg
Ian Teasley/WTKR
IMG_1478.jpg
IMG_1482.jpg
IMG_1479.jpg
Posted at 9:08 AM, Jan 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-30 09:12:06-05

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Suffolk.

Just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, a call came in about a shooting in the 2000 block of Mill Lake Rd., police say.

There, police say they found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police did not share any potential suspect information, and they’re asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or visiting P3tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

More stories from Suffolk

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sports

News 3's Road to Las Vegas