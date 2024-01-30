Woman found shot to death on Mill Lake Rd. in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman dead in Suffolk.

Just after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30, a call came in about a shooting in the 2000 block of Mill Lake Rd., police say.



There, police say they found a woman who had been shot. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Police did not share any potential suspect information, and they’re asking anyone with information on the shooting to call them. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the Crime Line by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or visiting P3tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.