Man accused of killing someone and injuring 2 others in Portsmouth stabbing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man is accused of murdering someone and injuring two others after stabbing them in Portsmouth Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Shon Oliver, 44, was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder and two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, police say.

The charges come a few days after police responded to a call for a domestic assault in the 200 block of Webster Avenue.

Police say when officers arrived, they found three people who had been stabbed: two women and a man. The two women were taken to the hospital and are expected to fully recover, according to police.

The man who was stabbed was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. Police have identified him as 64-year-old Charles Green.

Police did not share any potential motives behind the stabbings.