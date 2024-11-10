UPDATE: Woman dead following triple shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK Va.— Detectives continue to investigate a triple shooting that happened November 6th. That shooting has left a woman dead and two men injured.

Police say it happened around 7:45pm in the 2700 block of Corprew Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman and two men injured from gunshot wounds. Police say 43 year-old Katrina S. Wade, of Chesapeake was taken to the hospital where she later died November 9th from her injuries.

The two men involved, 43, and 24, had non- life threatening injuries according to police and were taken to the hospital.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this triple shooting they are asking for anyone who has information to assist to please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3Tips mobile app.