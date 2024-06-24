17-year-old killed in Chesapeake shooting: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 17-year-old was shot and killed Saturday in Chesapeake, according to police.

Officers said they responded to reports of gunshots in the 3000 block of Parkside Drive on June 22, at around 3:30 a.m.

Upon searching the area officers found a 17-year-old boy suffering apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers said they attempted first aid until the boy could be taken to a hospital.

The boy was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the hospital, police said.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the crime line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.