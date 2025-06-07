Three dogs die in Chesapeake mobile home fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department reported that three dogs died in a mobile home fire on Friday evening.

Dispatchers received the call about the fire on the 2600 block of Village Avenue at 7:23 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the mobile home engulfed in flames. Three dogs were inside the mobile home when the fire started; the owner was not present. Unfortunately, the three dogs did not survive. Firefighters brought the fire under control at 7:40 p.m. One adult was evaluated at the scene but did not require medical attention.

The Chesapeake Fire Department stated that the fire was accidental. The mobile home owner has made arrangements to stay with family.