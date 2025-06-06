Chesapeake cemetery accused of fraud, negligence in $3 million lawsuit

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Roosevelt Memorial Park is facing increasing criticism regarding its allegedly poor maintenance and operations from both local families and city officials.

Delegate Cliff Hayes, who has personal ties to the cemetery, voiced his dismay over its current condition, saying, "the grass is being overgrown; there are more areas not being seeded; there’s no grass, just the dirt that’s there."

Hayes' grandparents are buried in Roosevelt Memorial Park. He believes the site requires more care.

"It is extremely disrespectful," he said.

Watch related coverage: Families frustrated after decorations removed from graves in Suffolk cemetery

Families frustrated after decorations removed from graves in Suffolk cemetery

These concerns are echoed by other community members. Attorney Kevin Biniazan represents a couple who filed a $3 million lawsuit against the cemetery’s ownership group, alleging fraud and negligence regarding the upkeep of their son's burial plot.

According to Biniazan, the family was promised a different plot but was left dissatisfied.

Delegate Hayes added that he has heard multiple complaints about the cemetery.

"I've heard people complain about the shady upkeep, that there are problems with certain areas of the cemetery, and it’s overgrown. I’ve had complaints that the headstones, paid for after a year, still hadn’t been delivered. I’ve heard that the wrong name was put on the headstone of their family members," he said.

Watch related coverage: After Wave Children’s Learning Center permanently closes, WTKR finds history of violations

Employee charged with child abuse months before Wave Children’s Learning Center announces closure

In response to these allegations, Everstory Partners, the company overseeing Roosevelt Memorial Park, issued a statement saying, "Everstory Partners does not comment on pending litigation. We can say, however, that we are committed to working toward a mutually agreeable resolution for the family."

Biniazan expects the case to go to trial before the end of 2026. In the meantime, families are hoping for a resolution as they seek to put behind them the ongoing issues affecting their loved ones' final resting place.

Delegate Hayes concluded, "it’s just an awful situation to have such a cloud hanging over the final resting place of people’s loved ones."