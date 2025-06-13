Grassfield product Aidan Feather named Virginia Peninsula Community College athlete of the year

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A local athlete is earning a top award at Virginia Peninsula Community College after wrapping a standout season on the college's baseball team.

Aidan Feather accumulated 15 home runs, more than the rest of his teammates combined, as an infielder for the team in 2025. A release from the college says he had "possibly the best statistical season" in the program's history.

Feather graduated in 2021 from Grassfield High School in Chesapeake before playing at Chowan University in North Carolina. He transferred to VPCC after three years and was named the college's athlete of the year after his 2024-25 season.

His 0.427 batting average, 0.533 on-base percentage and 0.825 slugging percentage put him among the top players in the conference. Feather was also named a Region 10 first-team All-American.

Feather earned an associate of science degree at VPCC and plans to study exercise science at Virginia Commonwealth University. He has two years left of eligibility, and plans to try out for the Rams' baseball team.