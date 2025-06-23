Man charged in connection with Norfolk shooting-turned-abduction denied bond

NORFOLK, Va. — The man charged in connection with a Norfolk shooting-turned-abduction was denied bond for the murder charge he's facing on Monday, according to the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office.

Tyli Scott, 27, is currently facing charges of second-degree murder and use of a firearm, according to Norfolk police.

The commonwealth's attorney's office says Scott also has other outstanding charges.

The charges Scott faces are in connection with the death of Alexus Foreman, 28. On June 16, Norfolk police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of East Liberty Street. Foreman was found lying in the front yard of a home with a deadly gunshot wound, police said. She died shortly after.

According to court documents, Foreman was previously granted two emergency protective custody orders against Scott in 2020 and 2021.

Police said they learned that Foreman's 4-year-old son, Kai, was taken from the scene by "a man involved" during their initial investigation, prompting an AMBER Alert to be issued for the boy. The alert said law enforcement believed Kai was taken by Scott, although he is not charged in connection with the child's disappearance at this time. Police did not state what the relationship is between Scott and the 4-year-old.

Scott was arrested around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, June 17, in Virginia Beach, police say. The 4-year-old boy was found safe inside a home at the time of Scott's arrest and has since been returned to the care of a guardian.

Scott's next hearing is scheduled for Sept. 3.